Embattled Governor OKOTH OBADO in deep trouble over his crocodile remarks - He may be rearrested just like that! He was warned by the court

Monday November 12, 2018 - Besieged Migori Governor Okoth Obado has found himself in deep trouble over his crocodile remarks that he made while in the company of Deputy President William Ruto in Migori County last week.





This is after a section of Nyanza leaders called for his arrest for flouting his bail terms.





The leaders led by Suna East MP and ODM Director of elections, Junet Mohamed, accused Obado of making allusions to a matter before court and warned that this could cost him his freedom.





They noted that the Migori Governor was trying to subvert the case before him through politics.





“By saying that he has been thrown into a crocodile’s mouth, who is he referring to? The investigators? The prosecution?” wondered Mr. Mohamed.





“He doesn’t look like someone who has a case before a court of law,” said Mohamed.





Speaking during a funds drive in Nyabururu Catholic Parish in Kisii County, Obado, who had accompanied the Deputy President, said the prayers will help remove him from the crocodile’s mouth; a statement that ODM leaders say could lead to the cancellation of his bond and may lead to his arrest again over the killing of his ex-lover, Sharon Otieno.



