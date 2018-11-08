DRAMA as Citizen TV’s JOEY MUTHENGI ambushes senior bosses at RMS and hands over her resignation letter after this happened.

Thursday, November 8, 2018 - Sexy media girl, Joey Muthengi, has quit Citizen TV.





Trouble started when senior bosses at Royal Media Services summoned her for disciplinary action.





She was summoned after appearing in an advertisement with betting company, Betin, yet Royal Media Services has its own betting firm called Shabiki.





They claimed that this was conflict of interest.





The hot headed Joey ambushed 4 directors at Royal Media Services with a one week resignation notice.





The sexy TV presenter has allegedly been paid handsomely by Betin to feature in the advertisement alongside Kenyan-international footballer, McDonald Mariga.





Earlier, they flew to Italy where they shot the advertisement that has been running in major TV stations.





Joey was hosting the popular 10 over 10 show with Willis Raburu on Friday night.





She was also reading news.





The beautiful TV presenter had a huge following especially among men because of her sex appeal.





According to snoops, the deal that Betin has given Joey is worth millions of shillings and that’s why she cannot afford to lose it.





She is soon flying to Italy to shoot another advertisement with the betting firm.



