Don’t joke with public money! See the deadly disease ANNE NGIRITA is suffering from - She may die soon after stealing Kenyans money from NYS

Tuesday November 13, 2018 - Anti Corruption Magistrate, Douglas Ogoti has allowed NYS suspect, Anne Ngirita, to go for a medical checkup at The Mater Hospital and return to court room tomorrow.





Ngirita, who is the prime suspect in the loss of sh 798 million from NYS, was excused from court proceedings and told to go for a checkup at The Mater Hospital.





On Monday, Ogoti also ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate medical documents presented by Anne Ngirita showing she was unwell.





This is after Ngirita made an application for an adjournment of the NYS case, claiming that she was in pain and her back had a problem and she could not sit for long during the hearing.





She said she had been referred to the The Mater Hospital for further examination.





Ngirita pleaded with the court to adjourn the case until she seeks further medical attention.





Fortunately, on Tuesday, Ogoti allowed Ngirita to go for a medical checkup but return to court tomorrow.





Ngirita and her 5 family members are accused of being paid millions of shillings for supplying “nothing” to NYS.



