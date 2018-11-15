Does MIGUNA have a point? See what he said on what was found in RAILA’s son, the late FIDEL ODINGA’s house in Karen - Jakom will be mad

Thursday November 15, 2018 - Deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has commented about Wednesday’s arrest of Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado.





detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested Obado on Wednesday evening for possession of illegal firearms.





On Tuesday during an Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) raid, detectives found 8 guns at Obado’s homes in Lavington and Migori.





Miguna now claims that Obado’s arrest has hallmarks of a political witch hunt because in 2015 when the late Fidel Odinga was found with 3 rifles, a pistol, bulletproof jacket and about 2,000 bullets in his room, nobody was arrested.





Miguna said Raila Odinga, who he referred to as the people’s conman was there and he was never questioned over the illegal guns and ammunition.





“ January 6, 2015: @PoliceKE found guns and thousands of ammunition inside Fidel Odinga's house. When the Police arrived at Fidel's home, the People's Con-Man was there. Whom did the police arrest and charge for the possession of those weapons?” Miguna said.



