Do you agree with this LADY about having SEX with Nairobi women and dating them, Hapa kuna watu watashika moto (READ).

Sunday, November 18, 2018 - The Nairobian columnist Sarah Haluwa has elicited a hot debate after lashing out at Nairobi women and advising men not to waste time dating them or smashing their goodies.





According to Sarah, dating Nairobi women is a waste of time and she is advising all men who care about their wallets and dignity to avoid these city girls.





Most of them are only interested in milking men’s pockets dry before moving on to the next one.





Not forgetting their overused goodies that have sampled all sizes of dicks.





Here’s what she wrote in the Nairobian.