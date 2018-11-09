DETAILS of DENNIS OKARI’s secret wedding with another Kamba beauty, Will it work this time round?

Friday, November 9, 2018

-NTV’s anchor and investigative reporter, Dennis Okari, has re-married.





Okari was previously married to Ex-KTN’s anchor Betty Kyallo but their marriage didn’t last for long after he found out that Betty had an affair with Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho.





Despite going through ridicule and heartbreak after his much hyped marriage with Betty Kyallo flopped , Okari has decided to fall in love again.





Okari has married another Kamba beauty and the secret wedding was held on October 27.





Only close friends and family members were invited to the traditional wedding and they were under strict instructions not to share any photos on social media.





We wish Okari well with his new wife and hope that this time round, the marriage will last.



