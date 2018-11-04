Despite being a single mother of 5, AKOTHEE has found true love from this young hunk called NELLY (See PHOTOs)

15:23

Sunday, November 4, 2018 - Controversial singer, Akothee, is madly in love with her manager, Nelly Oaks.

She has been posting sweet messages dedicated to him and from the look of things, their relationship is headed in the right direction.

The wealthy singer is on vacation with her youthful lover, Nelly, a masculine hunk who knows how to pamper a woman with love.

Akothee splashed photos online getting mushy with the young hunk by the poolside and Netizens can’t stop talking.

Ona mapenzi jamani.




The Kenyan DAILY POST
