Desperation? DENNIS ITUMBI goes gaga over JACQUE MARIBE again, Saa zingine ukiachwa achika tu (PHOTOs)

, , , , 15:37

Sunday, November 18, 2018 - Uhuru Kenyatta’s former spanner-boy and propagandist, Dennis Itumbi, is obsessed with Citizen TV anchor, Jacque Maribe.

Despite Maribe dumping Itumbi for bad boys like Jowie, he keeps on wooing her through countless romantic poems and praises on social media.

The controversial media girl attended the wedding of Samburu West MP, Naisula Lesuuda, dressed to kill and Itumbi couldn’t control his thirst.

He went gaga over Maribe’s beauty and netizens claim that he is obsessed with the TV girl.

He has even made her his profile photo on facebook.

Check out these posts by Itumbi that prove his undying love for Jacque Maribe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

