DENIS ONYANGO now reveals new details of RAILA ODINGA’s new job at Africa Union that people didn’t know - No wonder he has quit politics

Tuesday November 6, 2018 - NASA Raila Odinga's Spokesperson, Dennis Onyango , has revealed some of the crucial details regarding his role as African Union’s High Representative for Infrastructure and Development.





Speaking yesterday, Onyango said the former Prime Minister was focused on dedicating the next couple of years to build infrastructure across the continent through his new office and uniting Kenyans through the Building Bridges Initiative.





He revealed that Raila will continue operating from Nairobi where an office will be set up to coordinate his activities in the new position.





"Since the position will require frequent travel, particularly to foot-print member states and regional economic communities across the continent, he will work with New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD) offices in the various regions to coordinate his activities," Onyango said.





According to Onyango, Raila’s position will involve a lot of travels across the continent that will be in line with responsibilities that include building political buy-in and ownership of member States.





Among his responsibilities will include mobilizing Africa’s partners and resources to assist member States and facilitating member States to review and conform to recommendations on the Minimum Road/ Highway Design of the Trans African Highway Network.



