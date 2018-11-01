Declare whether you will support RUTO for presidency in 2022!- UHURU told by Mt Kenya MP

Thursday November 1, 2018-

A vocal Mt Kenya MP has challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to publicly declare his support for Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential bid in 2022.





Addressing a press conference at Parliament Buildings on Thursday, Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri also challenged all Mt Kenyans to declare their stand on Ruto‘s presidency in 2022.





The outspoken MP said it is hypocritical for the MPs to remain silent yet they required Ruto during the 2017 presidential election.





“In the presence of Ruto, they claim to be his staunch defenders but in his absence they avoid talk of his presidency. They should stop this hypocrisy and stick to one position,” Ngunjiri said.





Mt Kenya MPs on Monday met in Naivasha over President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political future. Ngunjiri said they avoided talk of Ruto succeeding Uhuru.

The more than 70 MPs instead talked about development in the region. They said the government has sidelined Mt Kenya.

But Ngunjiri told the MPs to stop hypocrisy and start campaigning for Ruto since he helped Uhuru win the presidency for the second term.