DCI GEORGE KINOTI summons MITHIKA LINTURI for threatening to kill his wife, MARYANNE KEITTANY – She was RUTO’s girl for 3 years

Friday November 2, 2018 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned Meru Senator, Mithinka Linturi, for allegedly beating his wife, Maryanne Keittany.





Keitanny, who once worked at Deputy President William Ruto’s office, reported on Tuesday that she has been beaten by Linturi.





Keittany told police that Linturi beat her and threatened to kill her using his pistol.





On Friday morning, George Kinoti confirmed that the legislator had been summoned after the complaint was made, adding that the matter is under investigation.





“There was a complaint of threats against a life by the Senator and he was summoned. Investigations are ongoing and we will act accordingly with time," he said.





Keitany served the Deputy President until March 2015, when she left the post alongside dozens of other top Government officials in the wake of corruption allegations.





She was the lady behind the impeachment of Miss Anne Waiguru in 2015 when she was Devolution Cabinet Secretary.





She reportedly bribed MPs with Sh 200 million and Linturi was among those leading the impeachment motion.



