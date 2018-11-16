Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit seize HEROIN worth millions of shillings in Nairobi CBD (PHOTOs)

Friday, November 16, 2018- Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Anti-Narcotics Unit, on Thursday seized heroin and methamphetamine worth millions at the General Post Office(GPO) in the city center.

The Narcotics were concealed in wood carvings, rolls of thread and Atlas books.

The narcotics weighed almost a kilogram and were destined for Greece and China.

Police have commenced investigations to arrest the senders and recipients of the parcels.

This comes barely a week after another cargo with heroin and methamphetamine which was destined for China and New Zealand, concealed ad make up, was nabbed at JKIA.

See photos below.



photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

