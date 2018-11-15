DCI detectives arrest 6 Safaricom staff over Sh70m Sacco hacking fraud-We have the names.Editor's Choice, News, Politics 00:17
Thursday, November 15, 2018 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has arrested six more people over the electronic fraud targeting Kenyan Saccos.
On Tuesday, detectives from the serious crimes Unit arrested two Kenyans, Zahra Ahmed. Addullazac Rajab and a Ugandan, Gabantu Patrick Emmanuel over the same.
It is reported that Saccos have lost close to Sh70 million to the fraudsters.
Below are the names of the six Safaricom staff, interns and agents arrested today.
Jason Amayo
Arnold Orupia Okello
Silas Shihundu
John Wangila
Sylvanus Nyapera
Rodgers Wanyonyi.
Arnold Orupia Okello
Silas Shihundu
John Wangila
Sylvanus Nyapera
Rodgers Wanyonyi.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.