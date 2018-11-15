DCI detectives arrest 6 Safaricom staff over Sh70m Sacco hacking fraud-We have the names.

Thursday, November 15, 2018 -

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has arrested six more people over the electronic fraud targeting Kenyan Saccos.





On Tuesday, detectives from the serious crimes Unit arrested two Kenyans, Zahra Ahmed. Addullazac Rajab and a Ugandan, Gabantu Patrick Emmanuel over the same.





It is reported that Saccos have lost close to Sh70 million to the fraudsters.





Below are the names of the six Safaricom staff, interns and agents arrested today.





Jason Amayo



Arnold Orupia Okello



Silas Shihundu



John Wangila



Sylvanus Nyapera



Rodgers Wanyonyi.



