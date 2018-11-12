CRAZY! Woman sues her ex-boyfriend for overstretching her NUNU with his abnormally big ‘Mjulubeng’

, , , 07:29

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Monday, November 12, 2018 - A woman has dragged her ex-boyfriend to court seeking compensation claiming his abnormally big dick overstretched her nunu.

The 29-year old lady by the name Silindile Mangena from Zimbabwe, is planning to undergo reconstructive surgery and wants her ex-lover, Mugove Kurima, 37, to foot the bill estimated to around 150,000 rand (Sh 1 million)

According to the Zimbabwe Mail, the lady claims her nunu was ‘tight’ before she met her ex-boyfriend two years ago.

She said she fell in love even though he was allegedly married at the time.

However, she ended the relationship in May this year after Kurima stretched her vagina.

The woman will reportedly ask the court through her lawyers, to force Kurima to pay for reconstructive surgery of her vagina in South Africa.

Kurima is yet to respond to the allegations.

Well, just when you think you have seen or heard enough madness from women.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno