Controversial South African socialite ZODWA WABANTU steps out to an event completely NAKED! (PHOTOs)

, , , , 14:47

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Sunday, November 04, 2018 - Notorious South African socialite and dancer, Zodwa Wabantu, is back with her madness.

The happy go lucky socialite known for her dislike for underwear stepped out to an event in a shocking outfit that left little to the imagination of men.

“Underwear makes me uncomfortable. I don’t feel sexy when I’m wearing panties. It’s a preference. And people should deal with it‚” she once said.

She proudly posed for photos leaving guests gobsmacked.

Is this woman really okay?

Check out the photos below.




The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Chelsea v Crystal Palace EPL clash and 22 games played today where you can make good money

Sunday, November 04, 2018- Chelsea welcome London rivals, Crystal Palace, to Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening hoping to make it 11 games...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno