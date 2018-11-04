Controversial South African socialite ZODWA WABANTU steps out to an event completely NAKED! (PHOTOs)

Sunday, November 04, 2018 - Notorious South African socialite and dancer, Zodwa Wabantu, is back with her madness.





The happy go lucky socialite known for her dislike for underwear stepped out to an event in a shocking outfit that left little to the imagination of men.





“Underwear makes me uncomfortable. I don’t feel sexy when I’m wearing panties. It’s a preference. And people should deal with it‚” she once said.





She proudly posed for photos leaving guests gobsmacked.





Is this woman really okay?





Check out the photos below.