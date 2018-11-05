Commuters left stranded as MATIANGI moves to enforce the famous MICHUKI RULES-You will now travel like the Mayor from today

Monday November 5, 2018-Commuters in Nairobi City were on Monday morning left stranded after matatu operators made good their threat to keep off the roads in protest of a strict traffic crackdown.

The operators are protesting the strict Michuki Rules that are aimed at bringing back sanity on our roads.

The crackdown was initiated yesterday by traffic officers and is aimed at expunging rogue matatus and also end a reel of horror accidents which have for long dogged the transport sector.

Already, hundreds of matatus have since been seized and held at several police stations after traffic officers established they were not fit to ply the routes.

Passengers, especially those using Waiyaki Way, Mombasa, Thika and Jogoo roads were hardest hit by the withdrawal of the vehicles, with the few remaining hiking fares to almost double.

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang'i, and his Transport counterpart, James Macharia, had earlier warned the operators to comply with the Michuki Rules by Monday, November 12.

