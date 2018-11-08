Comedian NJUGUSH reveals the one thing he hates about his beautiful WIFE and it's hilarious! (LOOK)

Thursday, November 08, 2018-

Celebrated Kenyan comedian, Timothy Kimani better known as Njugush, has opened up about the one thing his wife, Celestin Ndinda, does that drives him up the wall.





The two have been married for two years now and are blessed with one child-a baby boy.





Recently, they have been working together to produce funny videos and they are proving to be a formidable tug team.





However, there is one thing that Celestine does daily that sucks the life out of the skinny-funny man.





Speaking during an interview with a local radio station, Njugush said:





“Mimi kitu huwa inaniudhi ni akiamka asubuhi. Mimi nikiamka huwa naamka niki tip toe. Yeye akiamka hawezi amka polepole na saa hizo hana kitu ya maana anaenda kufanya , ”





"She then turns on all the lights including those of the balcony, which she doesn’t even need.”





The couple’s son is barely one year old and they are usually forced to travel around with him whenever they get a show out of town.





“I have has to travel with the family even where I’m not supposed to because of my son. I’m always not settled when I am not spending time with him.” Njugush said.