Close shave for popular Comedians PROPESA as their vehicle overturns (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, November 06, 2018 - Popular Kalenjin comedians, Propesa, were involved in a road accident but got out unscathed.

Their trademark Probox car turned on its head and landed in a ditch.

While details about the crash remain scanty, Propesa took to social media to break the news saying they thank God for surviving the crash.

“Got involved in an accident. Thank God everyone came out fine,” they captioned a photo of their overturned vehicle.

Early this year, the hilarious comedians were cruising in SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri’s pricey Range Rover after winning a bet.

