Clerk Job in Kenya

Clerk

Job Group ‘H’

Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the County Government Act No. 17 of 2012, the County Government of Kakamega invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the following vacant position;

An Officer at this level shall report to the County Attorney.

Responsibilities

· Receiving and filing documents;

· Ensuring case files are safely kept;

· Maintaining case movement register;

· Ensuring transfer of files to the subordinate and superior courts for purposes of execution and appeals;

· Undertaking translation during County court proceedings;

· Fixing mention and hearing dates in courts and tribunals;

· Preparing and issuing summons;

· Ensuring court exhibits and authorities are kept safely;

· Entering judgments, orders and rulings in the respective registers;

· Drafting orders, rulings and routine correspondence for approval;

· Maintaining the office bring up register and liaising with external lawyers for updates; and

· Any lawful other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Diploma in Law from a recognized institution;

· K.C.S.E mean grade of C (Plain) with at least C (Plain) in English;

· Certificate in Computer Applications;

· Must have served in the grade of Court Clerk III or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service for a minimum period of three (3) years or if from private legal practice must have served for at least six (6) years;

· Meet the requirements of Articles 10, 232 and Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Note:

Applicants for the above positions will be required to get clearance from the following to meet requirements of chapter 6 of the constitution of Kenya 2010:-

1. Kenya Revenue Authority

2. Higher Education Loans Board

3. Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

4. Criminal Investigation Department

Copies of these clearances MUST be attached to the applications.

How to Apply

All applicants should submit their applications together with copies of their detailed Curriculum

Vitae, Academic and Professional Certificates, Testimonials, National Identity Card or Passport,and any other supporting documents. The positions applied for should be indicated on top of the envelope.

Kakamega County residents will be required to indicate their Sub-County and Ward of origin.

Applications should be submitted to:

THE SECRETARY/CEO

COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

P.O. BOX 458-50100

KAKAMEGA

Hand delivered applications can be submitted at the County Public Service Board’s Reception located at Former Provincial Headquarters, Block ‘B’ 2nd Floor.

All applications should reach this office on or before 13th November, 2018.

County Government of Kakamega is an equal opportunity employer. Female Candidates and

Persons with Disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.