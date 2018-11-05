CJ MARAGA is angry! See what he said after his judges were named by FBI/DEA as among the biggest drug barons

Monday November 5, 2018 -Chief Justice David Maraga has responded to reports that some judges have been linked to the drug scandal involving the notorious Akasha brothers.





In a statement, Maraga termed the allegations are malicious and are aimed at soiling the reputation of the Judiciary.





He called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to get the individuals behind the social media smear campaign against the Judiciary.





“We find the reports unacceptable because they have the potential to demoralise the officers and undermine the administration of justice in the country,” read Maraga's letter to DCI boss George Kinoti .





The visibly angry Maraga noted that the Judiciary does not condone corruption, but to have judicial officers recklessly tarnished was unacceptable.





He asked the FBI and DEA to respect Kenya’s sovereignty by respecting its judiciary and judges and not to tarnish them like commoners.





