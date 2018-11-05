CJ MARAGA is angry! See what he said after his judges were named by FBI/DEA as among the biggest drug barons

02:50

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Monday November 5, 2018-Chief Justice David Maraga has responded to reports that some judges have been linked to the drug scandal involving the notorious Akasha brothers.

In a statement, Maraga termed the allegations are malicious and are aimed at soiling the reputation of the Judiciary.

He called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to get the individuals behind the social media smear campaign against the Judiciary.

“We find the reports unacceptable because they have the potential to demoralise the officers and undermine the administration of justice in the country,” read Maraga's letter to DCI boss George Kinoti.

The visibly angry Maraga noted that the Judiciary does not condone corruption, but to have judicial officers recklessly tarnished was unacceptable.

He asked the FBI and DEA to respect Kenya’s sovereignty by respecting its judiciary and judges and not to tarnish them like commoners.

The Kenyan DAILY POST




photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Chelsea v Crystal Palace EPL clash and 22 games played today where you can make good money

Sunday, November 04, 2018- Chelsea welcome London rivals, Crystal Palace, to Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening hoping to make it 11 games...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno