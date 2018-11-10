Citizen TV’s LILLIAN MULI goes ga ga over Kisii County’s 28-year old CEC for Youth and Sports (PHOTOs)

Saturday, November 10, 2018 - Citizen TV news anchor, Lillian Muli, flew in a chopper on Thursday with her long-time boyfriend and baby daddy, Jared Nevaton, to Kisii for a function.





Jared is a wealthy Kisii businessman and owner of Kisii based football club, Shabana FC.





While in Kisii, Lillian met high ranking County officials including Governor James Ongwae.





However, it’s 28-year old Kisii County CEC for Culture, Sports, Youth and Social Services, Duke Mainga Echate, who made quite an impression on her.





The screen siren took to social media to heap praise on the young man describing him as a young brilliant man who has mastered the art of networking.





She wrote:





“The most connected people are often the most successful. @duke_mainga has mastered the power of networking and at only 28 he challenged me with his work ethic and his ability to use mentors to steer him in the right direction.





“If you have a vision start rubbing shoulders with the right people they’ll help you get there,” she wrote.





Check out the photos below.