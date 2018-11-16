Citizen TV‘s JAQUE MARIBE’s lover, JOWIE, wants WAKIAGA to recuse himself from his case after he called him a slay queen and a woman eater.

Friday November 16, 2018 - Murder suspect, Joseph Irungu, has written a letter to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) demanding that Justice James Wakiaga recuses himself from the case for denying him bail and instead labeling him a “woman eater.”





Through his lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie argued that Justice Wakiaga showed open bias in the case when he denied him bail two weeks ago.





When he denied him bail, Justice Wakiaga referred to Jowie as a woman eater and also said he is a flight risk.





Jowie and his lover, Jacque Maribe, are accused of killing businesslady, Monica Kimani, on the night of September 20th.





“By describing me as a woman-eater, the Judge abused his position and compounded the female gender to be nothing less than items to be eaten which is quite foul, degrading coming from a sitting Judge,” read part of Jowie’s letter to JSC.





He further accused Wakiaga of robbing him of his right of being ‘innocent until proven guilty’ and that of his societal standing and demanded that he be dismissed from the commission as well.





“Indeed the Judge used the most uncouth, derogatory and injudicious language against me as being a male version of a slay queen,” he said.



