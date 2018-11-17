Citizen TV’s JACQUE MARIBE makes public appearance for the first time, she was all smiles with MOSES KURIA (PHOTOs)

Sunday, November 17, 2018 - Citizen TV journalist, Jacque Maribe, made her first public appearance on Saturday during the wedding of former KBC anchor and Samburu West MP, Naisula Lesuuda.





Jacque, who is out on bail after she was charged with the murder of the late Monica Kimani, has been avoiding the medi after she was released.





All her social media pages where she used to be very active are now dormant.





Jacque was all smiles as she posed for a photo with Moses Kuria and other invited guests before they flew to Naisula’s wedding.





Maribe’s lover, Joe Irungu alias Jowie, is still behind bars after he was denied bail.





But for Maribe, she is just enjoying life out here despite the serious crimes she is facing in court.





Here are photos of Jacque Maribe posing for a photo with Moses Kuria and other invited guests before they flew to the wedding.