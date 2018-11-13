Citizen TV’s JACKIE MARIBE‘s lover, JOSEPH IRUNGU aka JOWIE admitted at KNH – Is MONICA KIMANI’s ghost haunting him in prison?

Tuesday November 13, 2018 - Citizen TV presenter, Jackie Maribe‘s lover, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, has been admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).





Irungu, who is the prime suspect in Monica Kimani's murder, was admitted on Monday evening.





Jowie, who pleaded not guilty to the murder of the businesswoman, will be receiving treatment on the gun-shoot wound at the left side of his chest.





Maribe, who is also a suspect in the case, had told the police that Jowie shot himself in her bedroom in an attempt to commit suicide.





The accused was seen walking around the hospital’s gardens in a grey prison uniform, crocs and his arm in a sling as he waited to undergo an operation.

Jowie is accused of killing Monica Kimani on the night of September 20 th .





He was arrested and his attempt to get out on bail was thwarted by High Court Judge, James Wakiage, who called him a woman eater and claimed that he is a flight risk.





Maribe is out on bail.



