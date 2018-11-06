Citizen TV journalist roughed up by town askaris after filming them taking bribes – Is MIKE SONKO aware of this? These are rogue individuals

Tuesday November 6, 2018 - Citizen TV journalist, Kimani Mbugua, was admitted in a Nairobi Hospital after he was roughed up by city askaris after he filmed them collecting bribes from Boda Boda operators.





According to the journalist, the officers accosted him while he was recording an incident where the officers were demanding for a bribe from a boda boda operator who had flouted the motorbikes ban in Nairobi’s CBD.





“It’s unfortunate what happened and what has been happening, I was recording the incident using my phone as I awaited the cameraman.”





“An officer roughed me up and and took me to Fire Station offices where I received several slaps and had my head banged against the wall,” Mbugua said while in a hospital bed.





He said he was beaten despite telling them that he is a Citizen TV journalist.





However, he was released after he insisted to be taken to Central Police Station.





“The officers realised they could get into trouble and released me but after forcing me to delete all the pictures and video I had recorded,” Mr. Kimani recalled.





Hear him explain below



