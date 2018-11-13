Churchill Show’s Mc JESSY forced to apologise over this distasteful joke on an elderly man (LOOK)

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 -

Comedian Mc Jessy has issued a public apology to Kenyans and to an elderly man who he humiliated during the recording of Churchill Show recently.





The comedian and the show’ cameraman zoomed in on the elderly man who was in the audience during the show’s recording in Thika and used him as example of an ugly person.





MC Jessy advised women against dating handsome men because they attract other women and went ahead to refer to the elderly man, who has been identified as Mzee Achoka as a sponsor.





This did not go down well with Kenyans who took to social media to castigate the comedian for stretching the joke too far.





After the social media uproar, Mc Jessy has apologized to Mzee Achoka and taken full responsibility for the distasteful joke.





“Forgiveness does not change the past, but it does enlarge the future. On behalf of the cameraman, producer, Churchill Show family and I, we want to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to Mzee Achoka, his family and Kenyans in general,” said MC Jessy.





“I don’t have any excuses. I take full responsibility for the production of this episode that might have gone in bad taste. I’m really sorry it happened. In future I promise it won’t happen again.”





Watch the video below in case you missed it.



