Chief Justice DAVID MARAGA finally names 5 judges to hear the case of Deputy Chief Justice PHILOMENA MWILU, who is accused of corruption

Sunday November 4, 2018 - Chief Justice David Maraga has named five High Court judges who will hear and determine the fate of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu in her corruption and abuse of office case.





The five judges include Justices Mumbi Ngugi, Hellen Omondi, Francis Tuiyott, William Musyoka and Chacha Mwita .





They will decide whether sitting Judges should be charged for criminal acts committed outside their duties or whether Judges are immune from prosecution while serving.





The Milimani Law Courts Deputy Registrar has already notified the DCJ about the formation of a bench and asked her to avail the pleadings.





“Kindly take notice that this five judge bench petition is coming for a mention before the full bench on November 5.”





“Take note that you will be required to supply the court with four sets of pleadings, documents filed in court on the material day to facilitate construction of the files,” a directive by Milimani Law Court Deputy Registrar L. Mumassabba read.



