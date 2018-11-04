Check out this steamy VIDEO of Nairobi’s XS Millionaire Club stripper, QUEEN LEMA, who charges men Ksh 30,000 for one night stand.

Sunday, November 4, 2018 - Nairobi’s XS Millionaire Club stripper and video vixen, Queen Lema, was recently exposed by a man demanding Ksh 30,000 for a one night stand.

The man leaked chats where the well endowed stripper put the price of her Nunu at Ksh 30,000.

Queen Lema has posted this juicy video showing her skills of twisting her waist and thirsty men are going nuts.

Is she worth the Ksh 30,000 for one night stand?

Watch this video and tell us what you think.

Credit: @Peter Spitter

The Kenyan DAILY POST
