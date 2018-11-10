Check out our tips on Saturday’s EPL games where you can make good money.

, , , , , 16:45

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Saturday, November 10, 2018 - Several Premier League matches are lined up on Saturday which is a great opportunity to make easy cash while enjoying the action on the pitch.

Besides the Premier League, there is a mouth watering clash in bundesliga where high flying Borussia Dortmund entertains Champions Bayer Munich. Go here >>

Check out our well researched tips for 10 games played on Saturday where you can make good money.

EPL (15:30) Cardiff v Brighton -x2

EPL (18:00) Huddersfield v West Ham –2 Go here >>

EPL (18:00) Leicester v Burnley -1

EPL (18:00) Newcastle v Bournemouth -2

EPL (18:00) Southampton v Watford -x2

EPL (20:30) Crystal Palace v Tottenham -2

DE1 (17:30) Hoffenheim v Augsburg-1 Go here >>

DE1 (20:30) Borussia Dortmund v Bayern –GG

DE2 (15:00) St.Pauli v Heidenheim-1

PT1 (23:30) FC Porto vBraga -1

Good Luck and claim your free bet here>>>>
photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on Saturday’s EPL games where you can make good money.

Saturday, November 10, 2018 - Several Premier League matches are lined up on Saturday which is a great opportunity to make easy cash while...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno