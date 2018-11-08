Check out our tips on Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon and 16 Europa League matches played today-make good money here!

Thursday, November 8, 2018

- Arsenal host Sporting Lisbon tonight at the Emirates Stadium in their Group E Europa League tie.





The Gunners have three wins from three and will advance to the last 32 with three more points against the Portuguese side.





Before last month's meeting at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, where Arsenal won 1-0 thanks Danny Welbeck’s late goal, these two clubs had never previously met in UEFA competition.





They did lock horns in a 1969-70 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup second-round clash, however, with Arsenal running out 3-0 winners on aggregate en route to lifting the trophy.





Sporting have faced English clubs on 22 occasions, winning nine and losing 10, though they have won just twice in 11 visits to England and are winless in that last six of those.





Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Sporting Lisbon.





Arsenal are oozing confidence under Emery, who has made clear that he will take the Europa League seriously this season.





Changes can be expected from the enthralling draw with Liverpool at the weekend, but even the Gunners' back-up players have stepped up when called upon this term and this should be another convincing win for the Gunners.





Check out other tips below.





EEL (17:50) FENERBAHCE v ANDERLECHT -1x





EEL (19:55) AKHISA v SEVILLA -2





EEL (19:55) APOLLON LIMASSOL v EINTRACHT FR.- 2





EEL (19:55) BATE BORISOV v CHELSEA -2





EEL (19:55) KRASNODAR v STANDARD LIEGE -1





EEL (19:55) LAZIO v MARSEILLE -1





EEL (19:55) MALMO v SPARTA SARPSBORG -1





EEL (19:55) RAPID WIEN v VILLARREAL -2





EEL (19:55) SPARTAK MOSCOW v RANGERS -1x





EEL (22:00) ARSENAL v SPORTING LISBON -1





EEL (22:00) BETIS v AC MILAN -1





EEL (22:00) DINAMO ZAGREB v SPARTAK TRNAVA -1





EEL (22:00) LEVERKUSEN v ZURICH -1





EEL (22:00) LUDOGORETS v AEK LARNACA -1





EEL (22:00) ROSENBORG v SALZBURG -2





EEL (22:00) SLAVIA PRAGUE v KOPENHAGEN -1



