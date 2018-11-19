Check out our tips on 8 UEFA Nations League matches played today where you can make good money.

Monday, November 19, 2018 - Several UEFA Nations League football matches are lined up today which is a good opportunity to make some cash.





Germany host resurgent Netherlands in a dead rubber clash with Low's charges already relegated.





Germany are looking to avoid setting an unwanted record of seven defeats in a calendar year, something that has never been done before.





The last time the two sides clashed, Ronald Koeman's slick side put three past a hapless Germany.





The Dutch are simply unplayable at the moment if their victory against World Cup Champions, France, is anything to go by but we expect Germany to rise to the occasion.





This could go either way but we reckon both sides will score.





Check out other tips below.





EUN (19:00) ANDORRA v LATVIA -2





EUN (19:00) GEORGIA v KAZAKHSTAN-1





EUN (21:45) BULGAROA v SLOVENIA -1





EUN (21:45) CYPRUS v NORWAY –X2





EUN (21:45) DENMARK v IRELAND -1





EUN (21:45) FRROM v GIBRALTARA -1





EUN (21:45) GERMANY v NETHERLANDS –GG





EUN (21:45) LIECHTENSTEIN v ARMENIA -2



