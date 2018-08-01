Check out our tips on 5 football matches played today where you can maker over Sh4000 from just Sh300.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle, Sponsored, Sports 05:10
Wednesday, November 14, 2018 - Everyday we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several football matches and their outcome.
Our tips have over 90% success rate if you have not noticed and from today’s tips you can easily make Sh4000 from just a Sh300 stake.
Go here >>
Check out the tips below.
GRC (13:00) ERGOTELIS v PAOK -2
WNF (20:00) SWITZERLAND v QATAR – 1 and over 2.5
BR1 (23:30) VASCO DA GAMA v ATLETICO PR-1X
Go here >>
BR1 (23:30) BAHIA v CEARA-1
BR1(23:45) PALMEIRAS v FLUMINENSE -1
Good Luck and claim your free bet here>>>>