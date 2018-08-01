Check out our tips on 5 football matches played today where you can make Sh4000 from just Sh200 stake.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle, News, Politics, Sponsored, Sports 04:22
Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - We hope you made good money from our tips yesterday because we got most of our predictions correct.
As usual, we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game and today we have selected five football matches where you can make over Sh4000 from just Sh200 stake.
Go here >>
Check out tips below.
EN2 (21:00) WALSALL v PORT VALE-1
EN2 (21:45) GULLINGHAM v CRAWLEY -1
EN2 (21:45) MORECAMBE v SUNDERLAND -2
Go here >>
EN2 (21:45) BLACKPOOL v ACCRINGTON -1
EN2 (21:45) MILTON v BRIGHTON U21-2
Good Luck and claim your free bet here>>>>