Check out our tips on 5 football matches played today where you can make Sh4000 from just Sh200 stake.

, , , , , , , , 04:22

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - We hope you made good money from our tips yesterday because we got most of our predictions correct.

As usual, we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game and today we have selected five football matches where you can make over Sh4000 from just Sh200 stake. Go here >>

Check out tips below.

EN2 (21:00) WALSALL v PORT VALE-1

EN2 (21:45) GULLINGHAM v CRAWLEY -1

EN2 (21:45) MORECAMBE v SUNDERLAND -2 Go here >>

EN2 (21:45) BLACKPOOL v ACCRINGTON -1

EN2 (21:45) MILTON v BRIGHTON U21-2

Good Luck and claim your free bet here>>>>
photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno