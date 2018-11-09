Check out our tips on 10 football matches played today with 90% success rate-Make good money here.

, , , 12:17

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Friday, November 09, 2018- Everyday we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several matches and their likely outcome.

Our tips have more than 90% success rate and today we have selected seven matches where you can make good money. Go here >>

Those who headed our call yesterday made some cool cash as we got most games spot on.

From today’s games you can make over Sh6000 from just Sh200 stake.

Check out the tips below.

BG1(18:45) CSKA SOFIA v VITOSA BISTRITSA -1/1

FR2(21:00) AUXERRE v NIORT -1

FR2(21:00) LE HAVRE v SOCHAUX -1 Go here >>

FR2(21:00) LORIENT v PARIS  FC -1

FR2(21:00) RED STAR v BEZIERS -1x

DE1(21:30) HANNOVER v WOLFSBURG-1x

IT1(21:30) FROSINONE v FIORENTINA -2

FR1(21:45) LILLE v STRASBOURG -1

CAF(22:00) ESPERANCE v AL AHLY -1x Go here >>

AR1(01:00) TALLERES v ALDOSIVI-1

Good Luck and claim your free bet.  here >>
photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Here is what Happened to This Kenyan Man After He Was Caught on Top of His Maid By Wife

Susan revealed in one of the popular Facebook pages how she got her husband on his maid and the shocking thing she did afterwards…here is...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno