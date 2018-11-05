Check out our free tips on 5 football matches played today where you can make good money.

Monday, November 05, 2018-

We hope you made good money over the weekend from our tips as we got most of our predictions spot on.





As usual, we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game and today we have selected five football matches where you can make over Sh4000 from just Sh200 stake. Go here >>





Check out tips below.





TR2 (18:00) GENCLERBIRLIGI v GIRESUNSPOR -1





SE1 (20:00) ELFSBORG v BROMMAPOJKARNA-1





PT1 (21:00) RIO AVE v MADEIRA-1 Go here >>





FR2 (21:45) METZ v AUXERRE-1





BR2 (00:00) GOLAS v SAMPAIO CORREA-1



