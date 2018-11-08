Check out OTILE BROWN's reaction after his ex-girlfriend, VERA SIDIKA, buys her new lover a Mercedes Benz car(LOOK)

, , , , 23:59

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Thursday, November 08, 2018- Singer Otile Brown has laughed off the move by his ex-lover, Vera Sidika, to buy her new boy toy, a brand new Mercedes Benz car.

Barely a month after Vera and Otile broke up for the second time, the curvy socialite seems to have moved on with Tanzanian model Calisah, who is Wema Sepetu’s ex-boyfriend.

Vera confirmed the relationship yesterday by taking to Instagram to show off the new car she bought him.

Sharing photos of them posing with the new ride, she wrote: 'I always keep promises. Hope you love your new car @calisah?.'

Minutes after Vera posted her new bae and the expensive toy she bought for him, Otile took to the gram to throw shade at her.

He wrote: Don’t tryna ride on my wave you haven’t seen my boat.#BadMan#igotnothingbutlove.

The drama continues....

The Kenyan DAILY POST.
photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Here is what Happened to This Kenyan Man After He Was Caught on Top of His Maid By Wife

Susan revealed in one of the popular Facebook pages how she got her husband on his maid and the shocking thing she did afterwards…here is...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno