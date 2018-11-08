Check out OTILE BROWN's reaction after his ex-girlfriend, VERA SIDIKA, buys her new lover a Mercedes Benz car(LOOK)

Thursday, November 08, 2018-

Singer Otile Brown has laughed off the move by his ex-lover, Vera Sidika, to buy her new boy toy, a brand new Mercedes Benz car.





Barely a month after Vera and Otile broke up for the second time, the curvy socialite seems to have moved on with Tanzanian model Calisah , who is Wema Sepetu’s ex-boyfriend.





Vera confirmed the relationship yesterday by taking to Instagram to show off the new car she bought him.





Sharing photos of them posing with the new ride, she wrote: 'I always keep promises. Hope you love your new car @calisah?.'





Minutes after Vera posted her new bae and the expensive toy she bought for him , Otile took to the gram to throw shade at her.





He wrote: Don’t tryna ride on my wave you haven’t seen my boat. # BadMan#igotnothingbutlove.





The drama continues....



