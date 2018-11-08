Check out OTILE BROWN's reaction after his ex-girlfriend, VERA SIDIKA, buys her new lover a Mercedes Benz car(LOOK)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle 23:59
Thursday, November 08, 2018- Singer Otile Brown has laughed off the move by his ex-lover, Vera Sidika, to buy her new boy toy, a brand new Mercedes Benz car.
Barely a month after Vera and Otile broke up for the second time, the curvy socialite seems to have moved on with Tanzanian model Calisah, who is Wema Sepetu’s ex-boyfriend.
Vera confirmed the relationship yesterday by taking to Instagram to show off the new car she bought him.
Sharing photos of them posing with the new ride, she wrote: 'I always keep promises. Hope you love your new car @calisah?.'
Minutes after Vera posted her new bae and the expensive toy she bought for him, Otile took to the gram to throw shade at her.
He wrote: Don’t tryna ride on my wave you haven’t seen my boat.#BadMan#igotnothingbutlove.
The drama continues....
The Kenyan DAILY POST.