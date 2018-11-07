Check our tips on Juventus v Man United Champions League clash-Make good money here.

Wednesday, November 07, 2018-

Juventus welcome Manchester United in a mouth watering Champions League Group H clash.





The Old Lady's 1-0 win last month at Old Trafford saw them maintain their 100% start to the group, and even a point in

Turin would secure their place in the last 16. Go here >>





Last month's result at Old Trafford ended United's three-match winning streak against Juventus, which began with their famous 3-2 comeback semi-final win in Turin en route to the treble in 1999.





In fact, it was Juve's first victory over United since December 1997 when Filippo Inzaghi scored the only goal of the game. Go here >>





Juve's last four wins against the Red Devils have all been by a 1-0 scoreline.





The most recent meeting in Turin saw United pull off a memorable 3-0 victory in February 2003, with Ryan Giggs scoring twice and Ruud van Nistelrooy adding a third for the Red Devils. Go here >>





Prediction: Juventus 3-1 Man United.





J uventus dominated United at Old Trafford and deserved more than a 1-0 win.





Home advantage makes them more likely to get that this time around, and they have the players to cut open what continues to look like a shaky United defence.





We call this a comfortable win for Juventus.





Check out other tips below.





ECL (20:55) CSKA MOSCOW v ROMA -2 Go here >>





ECL (22:00) VALENCIA v YOUNGBOYS -1





ECL (22:00) BAYERN v AEK ATHENS -1/1





ECL(22:00) BENFICA v AJAX AMSTERDAM -1x Go here >>





ECL(22:00) JUVENTUS v MAN UNITED -1





ECL(22:00) LYON v HOFFENHEIM -1





ECL(22:00) MANCHESTER CITY v SHACKTOR BONETSK-1 and over 2.5



