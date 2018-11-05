Celebrations as HIV/AIDS CURE is finally found-The drug can eliminate 99% of the HIV virus from human body

Monday November 5, 2018 -It is a sigh of relief for the HIV/AIDS patients all over the world after Israeli scientists discovered the cure for the deadly virus.





Zion Medical, an Israeli biotech company, has developed a drug that can wipe out 99% HIV infected cells in the human body.





According to the company, the drug maximizes on clearing the infected cells without harming or getting rid of the healthy ones.





Gammora, the new drug, has been said to have the potential to insert the virus’s genetic material into the DNA of the infected cell.





"These first clinical results were beyond our expectations and promise hope in finding a cure for a disease that's been discovered over 35 years," Dr. Esmira Naftali opened up.





Besides, clinical tests of the groundbreaking drug on humans have proved to be safe and effective.





Initially, the best treatment for the deadly disease has been Antiretroviral (ARV) drugs which employ a suppressing technique and help curb the spread of the virus.



