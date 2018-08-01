Caught on camera! This crazy woman tried to defecate on her neighbour’s door, regrets immediately (WATCH)

, , , , , 14:24

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Sunday, November 04, 2018 –The world is full of sick and twisted people if this shocking video is anything to go by.

This lady was caught on CCTV trying to defecate on her neighbor’s door step.

However, she was rudely interrupted with a kick on her bare derriere before she could complete her mission after the neighbor saw her via CCTV.

Why would a grown woman do this in the first place?

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
Credit: @Tunde Ednut

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Chelsea v Crystal Palace EPL clash and 22 games played today where you can make good money

Sunday, November 04, 2018- Chelsea welcome London rivals, Crystal Palace, to Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening hoping to make it 11 games...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno