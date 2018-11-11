Boxer CONJENSTINA ACHIENG making remarkable progress in rehabilitation thanks to Governor SONKO (PHOTOs)

Sunday, November 11, 2018 - Former boxing champion, Conjenstina Achieng, is showing remarkable progress at a rehabilitation centre in Nairobi.

Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, who airlifted the ailing boxer from her rural home in Yala, Siaya County, a fortnight ago, took to social media to share the good news.

While sharing photos of Conjenstina in high spirits, Sonko wrote:

“I’m happy to note that veteran female boxer Congestina Achieng is making positive steps towards recovery at the Eden House Rehabilitation Center in Kabete where she was admitted last night,”

“Conjestina has spent close to a week at the Nairobi West Hospital where she has been undergoing treatment since her arrival from her rural home in Yala, Siaya County,” he added.

Check out photos below.




