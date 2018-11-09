Body goals! Citizen TV’s YVONNE OKWARA parades yummy flesh, she is getting younger thanks to regular work-out(PHOTOs)

Friday, November 9, 2018-Citizen TV’s anchor, Yvonne Okwara, has been sharing her fitness journey on social media.

 The cool and reserved media girl started the  fitness journey earlier this year and her efforts in the gym  are paying off.

In these photos, Yvonne parades her sexy body that is perfectly maintained.

See these photos.



