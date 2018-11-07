Blow to UHURU as court gives EACC only 72 hours to return former Governor EVANS KIDERO’s seized property or else…

Wednesday November 7, 2018 -President Uhuru Kenyatta’s renewed fight against corruption has been dealt a severe blow after the High Court's Anti-Corruption Division ordered the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission ( EACC ) to return former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero's seized property within 72 hours.





In his ruling, Judge Hedwig Ong'undi also directed the EACC to file in court an inventory of the seized property and what has been returned to Kidero.





In a motion filed in court on October 24th, Kidero argued that search warrants used against him by EACC were illegally obtained, vague and open-ended.





He identified 58 properties in Nairobi and Homa Bay which he wanted the EACC barred from investigating.





Among the properties were apartments in various parts of Nairobi including Karen, Muthaiga and Gigiri.





EACC raided Kidero’s home and confiscated several items in their investigations over corruption.



