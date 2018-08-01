Blow to RUTO as UHURU also hints at a referendum just like RAILA ODINGA has always wanted - Referendum is a must if RAILA says so

Monday November 19, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has hinted at the possibility of Kenya going for a referendum before 2022 General Elections.





Speaking yesterday, the President urged MPs to turn up in large numbers to pass the Two-Third Gender Bill set to be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.





Uhuru also suggested that the referendum is the only way to go in addressing inequalities in society.





He told Kenyans not to worry about the wage bill but instead give women what they rightfully deserve.





“These positions would only be there for a short while.”





“I do not know what you are worried about, after all this is for a short while and the seats will no longer exist,” Uhuru said in reference to the wage bill and in strong indication of a possible referendum.





The current clamor for a referendum is spearheaded by NASA leader, Raila Odinga, with Deputy President William Ruto strongly opposed to it.



