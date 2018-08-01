Blow to RUTO as RAILA ODINGA literally takes the wind out of his sail by resigning from active politics until 2022 - He will have nothing to tell Kenyans

Tuesday November 6, 2018 - Days after he was pressured to take leave local politics by Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, Opposition leader Raila Odinga has responded in kind by doing exactly that.





This is after he announced his ‘retirement’ from active politics following his appointment as African Union High Representative for Infrastructure and Development.





Through his Spokesman, Denis Onyango, Raila said he will not engage in local politics but will focus on his new role in the African Union Commission.





“To provide the required leadership in this critical area, and in line with his previous pronouncements, Odinga wishes to reiterate that he will not engage in Kenya’s succession politics ahead of 2022,” the statement read.





However, Raila’s move may have just dealt Ruto a severe blow because he will not have anything else to tell Kenyans.





Ruto has built his political career by attacking Raila Odinga in every opportunity that he gets, and now that he is no more, it would be very difficult for the DP for these 4 years that the NASA leader will be out of politics.



