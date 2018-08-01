Birthday SEX! Crazy guy shares raunchy video having good time with his girlfriend (WATCH)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 09:02
This guy was having z good time with his girlfriend on his birthday and decided to share the video on social media.
Savage Responses
From the video that is going viral, the guy and the lady were in bed frolicking and kissing.
The guy shared the video online with the caption: ‘Birthday sex’
However, netizens are wondering if they stay in the same house with chicken from the noise of chicks in the background.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST