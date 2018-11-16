BETTY KYALLO speaks out for the first time after her ex-husband, DENNIS OKARI, married again in secret wedding (LOOK)

Friday, November 16, 2018 - Former KTN news anchor, Betty Kyallo, has broken her silence after her ex-husband, Dennis Okari, re-married in a secret wedding last month.





Betty and Okari had a messy break-up barely two years after their lavish and highly publicised wedding.





The screen siren had an affair with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho while still married to Okari which led to their divorce.





Okari is reported to have held a secret wedding to another sexy Kamba lady and guys have been poking Betty to speak out.





One guy asked Betty, Unaolewa lini Yule ex wake ashaoa (When are you getting married your ex has already married)





To which Betty replied:





“Because we live together you know, Cheza chini brathe.





“Kila mtu apambane na hali yake . Wewe pia(Let people mind their business) She added.

Check out the posts below.