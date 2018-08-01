BBC Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

BBC Career Opportunities
BBC Monitoring (BBCM) provides news and information based on our monitoring of open source media from over 150 countries in more than 70 languages. We have the following vacancies in our Africa office, based in Nairobi.
1. Digital Journalist
2. Researcher
The ideal candidates should have experience in journalism with demonstrable news judgment, an excellent level of spoken and written English and complete fluency in one (or more) of the following languages: Swahili, Somali, Amharic, Tigrinya, Oromo, French, Arabic, Hausa, Yoruba, lgbo, Kinyrwanda/Kirundi and/or any other language dominant in Africa’s media scene.
To apply, please go to:
