ATWOLI says COTU supports the Government’s crackdown against rogue Matatus – Michuki Traffic Rules must be implemented and rogue Matatus tamed!

Monday November 12, 2018 - Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has said his organisation supports the ongoing crackdown on rogue matatu operators aimed at reinstating sanity on roads.





Speaking on Monday, Atwoli said COTU is committed in helping the Government reinstate sanity on the roads.





The COTU boss, however, said the Government must act swiftly and cushion the citizenry from the exorbitant transportation charges matatu operators had imposed on commuters.





“There must be sanity on Kenyan roads and we stand with the Government in the ongoing crackdown against rogue public service vehicles,” Atwoli said





“The era of impunity in public transport has to come to an end so that Kenyan workers can be safe and comfortable moving to and from work,” Atwoli added.





He also said that it is time for State-run transport services to be introduced on roads in a move to break the private operator's monopoly on the road.





“The Government and County Governments of Nairobi should, however, establish reliable commuter train service to offer Kenyans an alternative means of transport and not be victims of matatu strikes,” he said.



