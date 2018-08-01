At last, KALONZO gets back his security detail after accepting to be UHURU’s mtu wa mkono as GSUs are deployed to guard him and his homes

Tuesday November 13, 2018 - Barely five days after accepting to be President Uhuru Kenyatta’s errand boy, former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, has received back his security detail.





Kalonzo’s security detail was withdrawn during the heated Presidential election last year, when the Raila Odinga-led National Super Alliance (NASA) was in the fight of its life to take over the Presidency.





The Wiper leader’s security detail has been restored at his three homes.





He also received an enhanced mobile security detail, including a car with a siren to clear traffic.





Speaking yesterday, Kalonzo’s handlers confirmed that the former Vice President now has General Service Unit officers guarding his Karen home, and administration police officers guarding his Yatta and Tseikuru rural homes.





This also comes after Uhuru Kenyatta hinted at an official Government position for Kalonzo.





"I am grateful that Raila has been given a job by AU …”





“He will be able to contribute here and don’t you think he will bring some money to Kenya?”





“My brother Kalonzo should (also) help us to bring the country together and foster peace for all Kenyans and even internationally.”





“Every leader has something to contribute … all we need is to give each other space and respect one another!” President Kenyatta said.



