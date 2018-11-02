ANNE WAIGURU is super rich! See where she is hiding millions – DPP HAJI and DCI KINOTI should investigate this company and connect her

Friday November 2, 2018 - Kirinyaga Governor, Miss Anne Waiguru, is among the richest women in Kenya.





Having joined Government in the late 1990s, Waiguru has accumulated wealth and she is now among the richest women leaders in Kenya.





Though she is accused of stealing billions of shillings from the National Youth Service (NYS), Waiguru who was then the Devolution Cabinet Secretary remained unbowed and insisted that she never stole even a shilling from the state run institution.





In August, Waiguru who was hosted for an interview with Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange said she is worth Sh 100 million.





Waiguru further said that she had accumulated liabilities amounting to Sh80 million thus bringing her total net worth to around Sh180 million.





But despite saying this, a credible source said Waiguru is part of the shareholders of Metro Logistics that operates along the Northern Bypass.





In fact, Waiguru is the owner of almost all Isuzu lorries that are owned by Metro Logistics.



